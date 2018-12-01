Home Cities Kochi

12-hour surgery removes 5-kg tumour from face

After a 12-hour surgery, a team of 12 surgeons at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences here removed a 5 kg tumour from a 53-year-old man’s face.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a 12-hour surgery, a team of 12 surgeons at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences here removed a 5 kg tumour from a 53-year-old man’s face.Majeed, who had developed a cancer called osteosarcoma, which affects the left side of his lower jaw, was forced to live indoors due to the condition.  

Dr Subramania Iyer, chairman and professor, Plastic Surgery and Head & Neck Surgery, Amrita Institute of Medical Science, who led the team of surgeons said: “Majeed underwent a PET CT scan to determine the extent of the spread of the disease. Since the cancer was found confined only to the jaw, we considered curative treatment for the patient. This is one of the largest ever reported lower jaw tumours of its kind.” The procedure involved detaching the tumour from the skull bone and keeping the reconstructed jaw in place.  Medical superintendent Dr Sanjeev K Singh, Head & Neck Surgery professor Dr Krishnakumar, professor & head Craniomaxilofacial surgery Dr Pramod Subhash, associate professor of  Craniomaxilofacial surgery Dr Arjun Krishnadas were part of the team.

