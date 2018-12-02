Two lakh die yearly due to liver failure, cancer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “Hepatitis A to E accounts for substantial number of liver cirrhosis, failure and cancer. Studies show that at least 2 lakh people die annually due to liver failure or cancer,” said Dr Mathew Philip, Organising Secretary and Director, PVS Institute of Digestive Diseases at the National conference of Indian Society of Gastroenterology “ISGCON-2018” that concluded at the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre on Saturday. “The need of a national level liver diseases control mechanism was a key issue that occupied the centre stage of the conference,” he added.

The four-day meet was attended by 2,500 gastroenterologists who took stock of the gastro diseases burden in India and effective strategies to tackle them.