Home Cities Kochi

85-year-old dies in fire

 In a shocking incident, an 85-year-old woman died of burns after her son set fire to the house she was residing in at Vyttila in an inebriated state on Saturday night.

Published: 02nd December 2018 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Fire

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In a shocking incident, an 85-year-old woman died of burns after her son set fire to the house she was residing in at Vyttila in an inebriated state on Saturday night. The deceased is Mary, of Nereveettil, Major road, Vyttila. Her son Thankachan alias Xavier was taken into custody in connection with the incident. According to police officers the incident occurred at 10.45 pm.

Thankachan set fire to the house after locking Mary inside. The house was gutted in fire. Two units of Fire and Rescue services from Gandhi Nagar reached the spot and doused the fire. Maradu police have registered a case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fire accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp