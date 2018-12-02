85-year-old dies in fire

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a shocking incident, an 85-year-old woman died of burns after her son set fire to the house she was residing in at Vyttila in an inebriated state on Saturday night. The deceased is Mary, of Nereveettil, Major road, Vyttila. Her son Thankachan alias Xavier was taken into custody in connection with the incident. According to police officers the incident occurred at 10.45 pm.

Thankachan set fire to the house after locking Mary inside. The house was gutted in fire. Two units of Fire and Rescue services from Gandhi Nagar reached the spot and doused the fire. Maradu police have registered a case.