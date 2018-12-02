World Aids Day observed in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Various programmes to mark the AIDS Day was attended by officers from all the section offices at the collectorate here on Saturday. It was inaugurated by District Social Justice Officer Jebin Lolika. The programmes were aimed at creating awareness about AIDS among the people. The event was jointly organised by the district administration, Bharat Petroleum Private Ltd, Kerala State AIDS Control Society and CPK Plus.

T P Geevarghese, Red Ribbon Kudumbasree District Mission Coordinator wore a red ribbon in solidarity to the AIDS patients. He also said that separate self help groups will be formed for AIDS affected women at district level and a ‘balasabha’ for kids. Joseph Mathew, CPK Plus District President made the AIDS awareness pledge. The students of Bharata Mata School of Social Work did a flash mob and street play.