A public nuisance?

Princy Alexander By

Express News Service

KOCHI: What happens when a public toilet comes up right behind the back gate of a hospital, blocking passage? You go to court, apparently. Coming out against the move by the local councillor to set up a public toilet behind their back gate, the hospital authorities at Jacob's Hospital at Thoppumpady have approached the District Munsif Court seeking a stay for the work.

According to them, the back entrance which is a vital part for every hospital, was blocked by the councillor two months ago, citing maintenance of the nearby canal and building of an underground tank.

"However, we were in for a surprise when we saw construction activities commence just behind our back gate. When we enquired with the workers, we learnt they were constructing a public toilet and a rest house. This is unacceptable, which is why we decided to approach the court," said one of the hospital directors.

According to her, the back entrance is frequently used to transport oxygen cylinders to the hospital. "Cylinders are brought every few days. We cannot bring them through the main entrance as they are brought in trucks and it will create huge traffic problems in the area. Also, we have a larger parking facility at the back entrance which makes it mandatory to have a back entrance," she said.

The hospital authorities add they keep the back gate closed because there is a prevalence of anti-social activities in the area. "We, however, open the gate when cars carrying patients or trucks come in through this entrance," she said.

However, local councillor Prakash said the public toilet was being constructed on Corporation ground. "The back entrance of the hospital opens directly into the land owned by the Corporation. Though there is a road, it is the property of the Kochi Corporation. The gate is closed on most days which is why we decided to construct a public toilet and a rest house here. This is the need of the hour. This is a project approved by the Corporation and we will go ahead with it. We hope to construct a community hall in the future," he said.

Hospital authorities allege the local councillor was also involved in dumping waste near the back entrance of the hospital to 'prove' that the back gate was not in use. Based on the complaint, the District Court has laid an injunction order to the work. However, Prakash denies having any knowledge of the order.