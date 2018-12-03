Bringing back colour to their lives

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Right next to the busy Pathalam Junction in Eloor sits an anganwadi building. Painted in bright colours featuring comic characters, important personalities, Malayalam and English alphabets, it is a haven for toddlers. The sight of the bright-coloured building sends out a message of revival and empathy.

The anganwadi was like any other ordinary building. But that was before the floods that ravaged the state. "During the time, the building was completely submerged. There were damages. Toys, utensils and learning materials were washed away," said Ratnamma K C, the anganwadi helper. On October 2, 40 Class VIII students and 20 teachers from Najath Public School in Kalamassery were involved in the cleaning process.

"The children cleaned the building, removed the weeds from the compound and painted the building. However, it was not finished. So we asked the employees of a private company to help us out. That's how the painting work of the building was completed," said Joseph Shery, a councillor.

Though efforts were made to clean and beautify the building, it no longer radiated a friendly atmosphere. "Keeping the idea of a child-friendly anganwadi in mind, we decided we needed to make the atmosphere bright and attractive for the children," said Joseph.

This is how Surendran, a local artist from Muppathadam, entered the picture. "Hearing about the previous attempts, he asked the municipality to provide him with just the paint. And he did it for free," said the Ward 11 councillor. Within seven days, the dull, flood-ridden look of the building transformed to one that would resist any child from leaving the compound.

As the building was expected to see more children, odour-free, non-toxic acrylic paints were used for the initiative. Inspired by Surendran's efforts, the parents of the children also chipped in to paint one room. The anganwadi - shared by Ward 10 and 11 - has an attendance of over 40 children. "Children are now excited to come here. Their interests have piqued, especially when they ask me what is written on the wall," said Ratnamma.