Making a grand entry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three Kerala-based startups won the final pitching competition at a four-day event organised by FORGE, an incubation enterprise that merges hardware, software and computing technologies to solve real-world problems. EyeRov Technologies, Sastra Robotics and Feather Dyn Pvt Ltd were the winners at the recent STARTegies camp held in Coimbatore.

The first two were incubated at Maker Village under Kerala Startup Mission, the state’s apex organization that supports startups. Intended to provide hardware startups with an in-depth knowledge on mentoring, selling and pitching experience, the main aim of such boot camps by Forge is to help startup founders to learn and apply MVB (minimum viable business) framework to build their innovations into full-fledged business.

EyeRov, India’s first underwater robotic drone developed by EyeRov Technologies, can send real-time video of ships and even underwater carriers to help with their repair and maintenance. Sastra makes industrial robotic manipulators aimed at testing car infotainments and mobile-phone touchscreens.

Feather Dyn is building a long range UAV ( unmanned aerial vehicle ) for asset monitoring and logistics application. Initially, 10 startups were shortlisted for the final pitching held on November 23-26.