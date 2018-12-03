Home Cities Kochi

Pallavi enthuses effortless grace

Pallavi Krishnan, a leading Mohiniyattam exponent known for her tremendous efforts in promoting and preserving the traditional dancing style, performed at the Soorya Festival on Sunday. 

Published: 03rd December 2018 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Pallavi Krishnan

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pallavi Krishnan, a leading Mohiniyattam exponent known for her tremendous efforts in promoting and preserving the traditional dancing style, performed at the Soorya Festival on Sunday. 
The dance was based on Shivangi, a fragment from Kalidasa’s Kumarasambhavam.

She began the recital with a ‘cholkettu’ composed by Vayalar Rajendran. “The story is based on the love story between Parvathy and Shiva. Scenes from the Parvathi’s ‘tapas’ to achieve Shiva as her husband and the embodiment of Shiva-Parvathy were included. I have given more importance to ‘bhavas’,” said Pallavi.

Pallavi initially got trained in bharatanatyam, mohiniyattam and kathakali under Kalamandalam Sankaranarayanan. She finished her graduation in dance (kathakali) from Santiniketan (Viswa Bharathi University). Later, she did her post graduation in mohiniyattam from Kerala Kalamandalam. She continued her studies under Bharati Shivaji and Kalamandalam Sugandhi. Unlike other artists, she performs ‘adavu’ (technique) and ‘abhinaya’ (facial expression) with ease and perfection. 

While sharing her experience with Express, she said she fell in love with Kerala. “I’m a Bengali settled in Kerala. The training we get in Kerala is unique and a bit rigid compared to the liberal ambience of Shantiniketan. All through my childhood, I had a passion for dance and there was not much of an opportunity to learn any other art forms than kathak at my place,” said Pallavi.

Apart from solo performances, she loves doing group choreography. Her choreographies include ‘Ritu Ranga’ which was a Kerala-Bengali fusion. She chose Rabindra Sangeeth and Sopanam music of Kerala as the music for Kalidasa’s ‘Ritusamhar’. ‘Salabhanjika’ is a twist to the Ahalyamoksham: Legend of the Ramayana and based on a short story by C P Unnikrishnan. 

She is a recipient of several honours including Kerala State Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Sushree award of the Vichar-March, Kolkata.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohiniyattam Pallavi Krishnan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp