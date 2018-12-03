Revive the judiciary with stringent steps

P Samuel Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Democracy survived in India, despite going through the periods of emergency and internal conflicts. Being said that, corruption, fraud and crimes reign all walks of life. Surprisingly, 3.3 crores of cases are pending in different courts across the country. Some prefer 'quotation' to court! What is the way out? More courts, police, jails and severe punishments? No. Punishment is supposed to make a society better.

If values such as love, justice, equality, peace and democracy are dominant, crimes will be less.

Are family, religion, organisations, politics and educational system poised this way? How can atrocities and terrorism be done in the name of God?

Switzerland, developed with high moral and cultural values and narrow margin between the rich and the poor, has the lowest crime rate (0.49 per lakh) followed by New Zealand, Iceland and Japan. These countries spend very less for military and police. The most dangerous are Iraq, Somalia, Afghanistan, Sudan and Pakistan.

Petty cases can be settled by panchayat organisations and adalats by government officials. A hungry Adivasi youth who stole some rice was killed by a mob while big guns by neoliberal and globalisation policy amass crores without proper surety and get loans written off or escape abroad to declare bankruptcy. The exchange of culprits between nations and declaration of bank account details are not easy. Out of 9.62 lakh crores rupees of bad loans, 8.6 is from 4,387 persons!

All money dealers and cooperative banks should be under RBI control. Loans are to be given strictly on time limit and at least three times the self-surety value of properties in India and self-declaration and verification by the official of all loans and liabilities. For fraud, at least three times the value of money should be levied from the party and 25 per cent from the responsible officials.

There should be a time limit for the final verdict in a case in a court, say one year in lower court, one year in HC and one year in Supreme Court (SC) or NCLT. Can the poor engage a renowned SC advocate paying one crore? The advocate/administrator fee may be limited to 0.5 per cent of value or compensation involved in the case, to avoid pending of cases too. Online filing and self-pleading of cases may be encouraged. Usually, the court moves only when somebody moves it.

To inform any court, public crimes or frauds, government or departmental official website should be created. Companies may use their corporate veil to cover fraud. All government and self-government dealings are to be transparent, even commercial aspects of defence deals.

Live streaming and video recording of SC proceedings are to be extended to all courts. SC judges, vigilance directors, high police officials and heads of public enterprises should be appointed by bodies similar to election commission on the basis of proven efficiency and exposure in the field and not on political or other considerations.

Are all professionals including advocates, businessmen and industrialists issuing receipts and bills and according to government rates and norms? If in five or six years all people are made literate, all notes above Rs 50 can be withdrawn introducing banking transaction tax to replace IT and GST. Then donation to political parties by companies can be banned. Money spent on election expenses by a candidate can be refunded according to norms if he gets at least 30 per cent of votes polled.