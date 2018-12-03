The ground reality is still grim

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: They stand less than a kilometre from each other. The Parade Ground and Veli Ground are Fort Kochi's pride and have played host to several international events, including the Kochi Muziris Biennale and the FIFA Under-17 World Cup. However, these 'open spaces', one of the very few in Fort Kochi, are locked to the public. And for a year, a public outcry has been brewing over the condition of the grounds.

The Veli Ground

According to residents, issues began cropping up after it was decided to use these grounds as practice areas for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup. "Choosing the ground for FIFA was a wrong move. The authorities were aware the property was historically significant. Now, the St Francis Church is three-feet below the Parade Ground, which was raised for renovation. This led to the flooding of the church this September," K J Sohan, former Kochi mayor, who has been relentlessly campaigning for the need for open spaces.

"Crores of rupees have been spent on the grounds. And yet, they remain fenced and locked. Such barriers must be demolished. Fort Kochi is host to about 14 ethnic settlements. Numerous kids come together to play. When such grounds are locked, they climb over fences to gain access," he said.

Along with him is Babu Rajeev, former secretary, Government of India. "The Parade ground is no ordinary ground. Enormously significant to history, it is adjacent to the St Francis Church, a nationally protected monument. And as per the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (AMASR Act), any type of construction activity is banned within the 300-metre-radius of the church.

The work done on the grounds are not in accordance with the traditional sanctity of Fort Kochi," he said. Months ago, T M Rifas, Fort Kochi Congress constituency secretary, along with the local youth of Fort Kochi, had created a human chain, protesting the fastening of locks at the Veli ground. "The ground was renovated for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, last year. We were told the ground would be opened to the public after the purpose. However, it never took place. Hence, we protested. Currently, the ground is only open for clubs. I believe it must be opened to the public; for kids. Let them play outside rather than meddling with their phones indoors," Rifas said.

Thampi Subramanian, councillor, Palluruthy, an active crusader for the Veli Ground had approached the Human Rights Commission. "Nothing has been implemented yet. The ground was meant for practice but it's been over a year. It was renovated for FIFA nevertheless, since then, it has not been maintained. And they've locked it," he said. Could a lack of clarity be a reason? Snehil Kumar, sub-collector of Fort Kochi says so. "We are yet to decide the exact role of the Parade Ground. However, directions that are issued by the Corporation will be followed," he said.

Contradicting their statements on the Parade ground, Shiny Mathew, councillor of Fort Kochi cited the ground was indeed open. "The Veli ground is locked. If open to the public, it could be ruined. But the Parade ground is open to the public. Children playing at the Parade ground is a common sight," she said. Putting an end to arguments, Mayor Soumini Jain indicated the decision to close the Veli Ground to the public was unanimous. "The Veli Ground is for clubs and other associations with a paid usage. It is meant for special events and tournaments. As for the Parade Ground, I'll look into the matter," she added.