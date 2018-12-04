A historical carnival

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A lot of history lies in Edappally. The seat of Edappally Rajas that once ruled the area. The place which sees high-speed development than all of Kochi. Edappally has a lot of stories to share. It has seen the change of power from the medieval feudal rule to democracy over centuries. But, what does the younger generation know about it? Not much is the obvious answer. Now, come post-Christmas, at least 30 students of Government Higher Secondary School in Edappally is organising a cultural fiesta that will put the local cultural heritage on display for the world to see.

Titled Edappally Carnival, the programme will be held from December 27 to 29. During these days, an exhibition and screening about the history of Edappally will be held at the school. Along with this, concerts, plays and children’s kacheri will be held in the evenings. “We also want to conduct a poster exhibition, perform a flash mob and songs,” says Sidhi Vinayak, a Class XII student of the school.

The students are also shooting videos of local residents recounting their childhood experiences in the region and the history of the monuments. “They will be creating videos which will be screened during the days of the programme. The students will also create a YouTube channel on which the videos will be uploaded in the form of a web series,” says Anand, Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) coordinator for the school.

In the process of learning about the history of Edappally, Shilpa who is a student of the same school has compiled the history, written them down and made sketches. “Discussions are going on about publishing it into a book and releasing it during the programme,” says Anand.

The programme is being organised by the 30 ASAP students of the school. “The ASAP students needed to do a presentation at the end of the course. This time, we wanted to do something in the likeness of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. That’s how the idea of the programme was created,” says Sidhi.