Pesticide-free Choornikkara Mushroom set to hit Kochi market

With 11 Krishibhavan-trained women farmers on board, the aim is to produce 10 kg of mushrooms daily which are white and pink in colour.

Published: 04th December 2018 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

mushrooms

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Now, Kochites can have fresh mushrooms which are better in taste and cheaper in price.
The Choornikkara Village Panchayat and Krishibhavan have launched ‘Choornikkara Mushroom’ which they claim is of superior quality and does not use pesticides. Actor Rajini Chandy and film scriptwriter J Pallassery launched the product on Monday.

Cultivation has begun at 11 units which hold 100 beds each. With 11 Krishibhavan-trained women farmers on board, the aim is to produce 10 kg of mushrooms daily which are white and pink in colour. “The aim is to bring fresh mushrooms at your doorstep in a few months by tying up with food-delivery apps like Uber Eats and Swiggy,” said Agriculture Officer John Sherry.“

A packet of 200g mushrooms cost Rs 65 and will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 am at the Community Hall near the village panchayat”, said panchayat president M P Udayakumar.

Choornikkara Mushroom

