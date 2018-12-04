Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corporation apathy derails Ernakulam Old Railway Station renovation

The century-old tracks, which were buried under mud, silt and weed due to disuse, are being renovated from Pachalam to the station.

Published: 04th December 2018 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

The old railway station in Kochi where the renovation work has already begun | Albin Mathew

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Old Railway Station located near the High Court cuts a sorry figure today. Built by Maharaja Rama Varma XV, the railway station was the first to go operational in Kochi and commands an important place in the city’s history. But wait, there is hope. For after years of delay, the Railways has begun track renovations at the station. “Even though the work is eight years late, it is still a welcome move.

We had been demanding the station’s renovation and organised several agitations, dharnas, satyagrahas and demonstrations, besides approaching people’s representatives,” said K P Harihara Kumar, convenor, Ernakulam Old Railway Station Vikasana Samithy. Full-fledged renovation work would take place only after the 27 families who encroached upon the Railways’ lands are rehabilitated, Kumar said. “That is the Kochi Corporation’s work. We had approached the Mayor in this regard following which Rs 2 crore was set aside in last year’s budget for the purpose. That was all,” he said, adding the corporation needs to speed up the process of shifting the encroachers. 

“How can a civic body which looks after the city’s interests ignore the historic importance of one of its landmarks? The railway station is 110 years old and has the distinction of hosting Mahatma Gandhi and other big leaders of those days,” Kumar said. Division councillor Sudha Dileepkumar said though the Corporation had promised to clear the encroachments two years ago, nothing was done. “The renovation of a heritage railway station hangs in balance due to the civic body’s apathy,” she said.

The century-old tracks, which were buried under mud, silt and weed due to disuse, are being renovated from Pachalam to the station. Kumar said the Railways had sanctioned `1.45 crore for the purpose.A railway officer said the tracks are being removed and new ones are being laid including the sleepers. “As of now, the Railways will carry out the track renovation. The renovation of the station depends on when the corporation rehabilitates the encroachers,” the officer said. 

A promise gone bad
Harihara Kumar said, former Union Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu had agreed to renovate the Ernakulam Old Railway Station and even sanctioned an amount. “However, it did not take off due to the apathy of the Railways authorities and the civic body,” he said. “It was said a ticket counter will be opened at the station, a station manager will be appointed and the station will be converted into a hub for passenger trains. It had been downgraded from a passenger hub to a goods halt. Later, even that stopped,” Kumar said. He said once the station becomes a passenger hub, the commuters’ rush faced at Ernakulam Junction can be somewhat taken care of. “Passenger trains going towards the north can be routed through here,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ernakulam Old Railway Station Kochi Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp