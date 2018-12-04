Home Cities Kochi

Emphatic end to Lulu Beauty Fest 2018

The latest edition of annual  beauty pageant organised by Lulu group came to a scintillating end on December 2.

Published: 04th December 2018 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The latest edition of annual  beauty pageant organised by Lulu group came to a scintillating end on December 2. The four-day event commenced on November 29 witnessed participants from various parts of Kerala. Kochiites K J Irene clinched Lulu Beauty Queen whereas Abhishek Shenoy bagged the Man of the Year title. 

Ansi Kabeer from Thiruvananthapuram and Amina Suman from Thalaserry were elected as runners-up in the female category. On the other hand, Jobin Dominic from Kochi and Azar Muhammed from Kottayam emerged as first and second runners-up at the pageant. The winners were announced by actor Bala at the grand finale event held at Lulu Mall atrium. The judging panel included film director Sujith Vasudev, actress Manju Pillai and model Archana Ravi.

The grand finale saw ten male and female contestants competing for the title. The contestants walked the ramp in two rounds wearing ethnic and western outfits. The final five contestants on each category were chosen based on their makeover and ramp presence. The winner of each title was elected after the final round of Q&A.

Lulu Beauty Queen title awarded by Manju Pillai and Archana Ravi. Man of the Year shield was handed over by Bala. The winners also received Rs 50,000 each as prize money along with certificates and gift hampers by the sponsors.Actor David John, Lulu Retail General Manager Sudheesh Nair and many among others were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp