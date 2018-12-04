Emphatic end to Lulu Beauty Fest 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The latest edition of annual beauty pageant organised by Lulu group came to a scintillating end on December 2. The four-day event commenced on November 29 witnessed participants from various parts of Kerala. Kochiites K J Irene clinched Lulu Beauty Queen whereas Abhishek Shenoy bagged the Man of the Year title.

Ansi Kabeer from Thiruvananthapuram and Amina Suman from Thalaserry were elected as runners-up in the female category. On the other hand, Jobin Dominic from Kochi and Azar Muhammed from Kottayam emerged as first and second runners-up at the pageant. The winners were announced by actor Bala at the grand finale event held at Lulu Mall atrium. The judging panel included film director Sujith Vasudev, actress Manju Pillai and model Archana Ravi.

The grand finale saw ten male and female contestants competing for the title. The contestants walked the ramp in two rounds wearing ethnic and western outfits. The final five contestants on each category were chosen based on their makeover and ramp presence. The winner of each title was elected after the final round of Q&A.

Lulu Beauty Queen title awarded by Manju Pillai and Archana Ravi. Man of the Year shield was handed over by Bala. The winners also received Rs 50,000 each as prize money along with certificates and gift hampers by the sponsors.Actor David John, Lulu Retail General Manager Sudheesh Nair and many among others were also present.