Grand start to Vrischikolsavam today

Express News Service

KOCHI: Vrischikolsavam, the annual festival of Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple at Tripunithura, will begin on Wednesday, heralding the temple festival season. Tanthri Puliyannoor Prasad Narayanan Namboodiripadu will hoist the festival flag in the presence of devotees in the evening. Special poojas and 'abhishekams' will be performed prior to the ritual. Cultural programmesThe eight-day festival will also host an array of traditional art forms and cultural programmes such as kathakali, ottanthullal, thayampaka, music concerts and dance.

All days, except on the day of 'aarattu', ottanthullal will be staged from 11.30 am and will continue till evening. Along with this, 'aksharasloka sadas', 'padhakam' and 'kurathiyaattam' will also be staged. Chenda maestro Peruvanam Kuttan Marar will lead the pancharimelam in the mornings and evenings

during the festivities.

The main attractions of the festival are kathakali performances to be held from late night.This will be led by Padma Sri Kalamandalam Gopi and Nelliyodu Vasudevan Namboodiri. While 'Rukmangadacharitham' and 'Rajasuyam' will be performed on Wednesday night, 'Kuchelavritham'and 'Narakasuravadham' will mark Thursday's programme.

On Friday, 'Nalacharitham' and 'Santhanagopalam' will be held and 'Prahladacharitham' will be staged on Saturday. On Dec 10, 'Duryodhanavadham' will be staged and 'Dakshayagam' will be held on Dec 11. As many as 15 caparisoned elephants will be paraded during the festival days. Trikettapurappadu, valiyavilakku and cheriyavilakku are important rituals to be held on December 8, 10 and 11 respectively.

The festival will conclude on December 12 with aarattu. Chottanikara Vijayan Marar, Vaikom Chandran Marar, Chottanikara Nandappan Marar will lead the melam on that night. More than 40 elephants will take part in the festival.

Traffic regulations

The conduct of festival is estimated to cost around Rs 1 crore, according to Sree Poornathrayeesa Seva Sangham. The temple advisory committee along the Cochin Devasom Board will regulate the festival.

The police and temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the festival.

Traffic will be regulated during these days. Vehicles will be banned from entering Temple Road from Statue Junction.