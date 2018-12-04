Groom your beloved pets like never before

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Have you ever wished for a spa which treats your pets? A place to get a quirky haircut or an interesting grooming session? Then, your wait is over. A practice widely popular in western countries is gradually making its footprint in Kochi as various firms offer such facilities to the pet owners.

Pics Meenu Gopalakrishnan

Pet grooming at the Cochin Spa centre has been popular as they maintain professionalism in every aspect. "The expert groomers from Bengaluru are the backbone of this organisation. We are taking maximum effort to attain the perfect style through the grooming process. We currently offer poodle cut, teddy bear cut, lion cut and several other styles as per to customer's wish," says Bhavana Radhesh, manager, Cochin Spa Centre.

The firm also takes care of everything from brushing to bathing at affordable rates depends upon the weight of the pets. In addition, hair shedding of dogs is done to avoid skin diseases, hair loss, scratching and excessive licking. The Cochin Pet hospital has set a benchmark in the pet care by providing facilities according to the requirements of each dog.

"We provide x-ray, scanning, operation theatre, in-house laboratory, ambulance service, gynaecology and blood transfusion unit. But we are specialised in haemodialysis, cardiology and ophthalmology. The training and boarding unit is functioning under the pet resort at Chilavannur", says Dr Sooraj K, Founder, The Cochin Pet Resort.

The Cochin Pet Resort offers a variety of facilities under a single roof. It provides facilities for boarding, training, breeding, stud service, pet store and many among others based on international guidelines. "Pet owners used to drop their pets in our resort as we provide the best available facilities. Apart from the training, we organise sessions for aspiring dog lovers on a regular basis. Our skilled staff impart systematic training which enables the pet to confront the challenges", says Jijesh Babu, a trainer, The Cochin Pet Resort