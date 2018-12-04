Home Cities Kochi

Groom your beloved pets like never before

Pet grooming at the Cochin Spa centre has been popular as they maintain professionalism in every aspect.

Published: 04th December 2018 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Have you ever wished for a spa which treats your pets? A place to get a quirky haircut or an interesting grooming session? Then, your wait is over. A practice widely popular in western countries is gradually making its footprint in Kochi as various firms offer such facilities to the pet owners. 

Pics Meenu Gopalakrishnan

Pet grooming at the Cochin Spa centre has been popular as they maintain professionalism in every aspect. "The expert groomers from Bengaluru are the backbone of this organisation. We are taking maximum effort to attain the perfect style through the grooming process.  We currently offer poodle cut, teddy bear cut, lion cut and several other styles as per to customer's wish," says Bhavana Radhesh, manager, Cochin Spa Centre. 

The firm also takes care of everything from brushing to bathing at affordable rates depends upon the weight of the pets. In addition, hair shedding of dogs is done to avoid skin diseases, hair loss, scratching and excessive licking.  The Cochin Pet hospital has set a benchmark in the pet care by providing facilities according to the requirements of each dog.

"We provide x-ray, scanning, operation theatre, in-house laboratory, ambulance service, gynaecology and blood transfusion unit. But we are specialised in haemodialysis, cardiology and ophthalmology. The training and boarding unit is functioning under the pet resort at Chilavannur", says Dr Sooraj K, Founder, The Cochin Pet Resort. 

The Cochin Pet Resort offers a variety of facilities under a single roof. It provides facilities for boarding, training, breeding, stud service, pet store and many among others based on international guidelines. "Pet owners used to drop their pets in our resort as we provide the best available facilities.  Apart from the training, we organise sessions for aspiring dog lovers on a regular basis. Our skilled staff impart systematic training which enables the pet to confront the challenges", says Jijesh Babu, a trainer, The Cochin Pet Resort

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pet spa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp