KWA to lay new pipes to resolve water crisis in Kothamangalam

As part of the project, Rs 20 lakh will be utilised for laying new pipes from Jawahar Theatre to College Junction covering a distance of 2 km.

Published: 04th December 2018

KOCHI: Kothamangalam residents can breathe a sigh of relief from constant water pipe bursts leading to water scarcity, as the Kerala Water Authority has decided to lay new pipes. Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty said this to Kothamangalam MLA Antony Johny in the Assembly session.

A press release from the District Information Office noted water connection pipes laid at Kothamangalam and nearby areas are very old, because of which pipe burst incidents are frequent, with constant reports of water crisis at Keerampara, Pindimanna panchayats and Kothamangalam Municipality. To resolve the crisis, a project worth Rs 5 crore for laying new pipes have been sanctioned.

As part of the project, Rs 20 lakh will be utilised for laying new pipes from Jawahar Theatre to College Junction covering a distance of 2 km. In Nelikuzhy panchayat, new pipes will be laid over 2.38 km for which Rs 1.75 crore has been sanctioned.

Similarly, Rs 2.84 crore has been sanctioned for laying pipes from Ambalaparambu to Elavumparambu, included in the 2018-2019 state plan. A sum of Rs 77 lakh has been sanctioned to lay new pipes from Malayilkeezhu to Ramaloor, Rs 75 lakh from Ambalaparambu to Valiyapara, Rs 1.82 crore for replacing pipes from Ramaloor to Elavumparambu, Rs 1.78 crore for laying pipes from Jawahar Junction to Mathirapilly.

Kerala Water Authority Kothamangalam Municipality Kothamangalam MLA Antony Johny

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp