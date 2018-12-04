National Workshop on Ocean Data Processing at Cusat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: R Sasidharan, Cusat Vice Chancellor inaugurated a two-day national workshop on ‘Statistical Analysis and Computational Tools in Ocean Data Processing’ organised by the department of Physical Oceanography at the university's Lake Side Campus. “Oceans are important to human beings because of its bio-diversity, resources like minerals, fishery, fresh water and its influence on the climate and weather.

Thus, Oceanography which is the study of oceans is very important," said the Vice Chancellor. R Sajeev, head, department of Physical Oceanography presided. N Chandramohanakumar, syndicate member, A N Balchand, former dean, School of Marine Sciences, Rosamma Philip, dean, Marine Sciences, Aneykutty Joseph, director, School of Marine Sciences and P K Saji spoke.

The workshop aims to introduce the concepts and theory of advanced time series analysis. The workshop is organised as part of the 80th Anniversary celebrations of the School of Marine Sciences.