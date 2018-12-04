Home Cities Kochi

National Workshop on Ocean Data Processing at Cusat

The workshop aims to introduce the concepts and theory of advanced time series analysis.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: R Sasidharan, Cusat Vice Chancellor inaugurated a two-day national workshop on ‘Statistical Analysis and Computational Tools in Ocean Data Processing’ organised by the department of Physical Oceanography at the university's Lake Side Campus. “Oceans are important to human beings because of its bio-diversity, resources like minerals, fishery, fresh water and its influence on the climate and weather.

Thus, Oceanography which is the study of oceans is very important," said the Vice Chancellor. R Sajeev, head, department of Physical Oceanography presided. N Chandramohanakumar, syndicate member, A N Balchand, former dean, School of Marine Sciences, Rosamma Philip, dean, Marine Sciences, Aneykutty Joseph, director, School of Marine Sciences and P K Saji spoke.

