OET holds Healthcare Communication Forum

It explored the trends, challenges and opportunities in healthcare communication both in India and globally.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Occupational English Test (OET), the English language test for healthcare professionals, was successful in holding the first-ever Healthcare Communication Forum in India at Le Meridien, Kochi. The forum follows similar events that were held in both Melbourne and London.

Sujata Stead, OET’s Indian-born CEO who is now based in Australia, introduced delegates to OET and provided an update on the organisation’s immense growth over the past 18 months, particularly in India, where candidature has increased to 379 per cent over the years. Her presentation was followed by the opening address on “Healthcare in India – opportunities and challenges in enabling language skills”.

High-profile healthcare leaders A Zameer Pasha, founder and chairman of the Hospital Board of India – IMA, and Major General Elizabeth John, former additional director general (Country Head) of the Indian Military Nursing Services, addressed the audience and set the scene for the presentations to come.
Dr Clive Fernandes, a consultant from Joint Commission International (JCI), talked about the importance of employee communication skills in hospital accreditation. 

Occupational English Test Healthcare Communication Forum

