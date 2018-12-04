Stuck in the corner

Kiran Narayanan By

KOCHI: For Anamika, travelling through the Kochi roads on her wheelchair is still a distant dream. Though she loves to see the sunset from Marine Drive and take a stroll at Cherai beach, the gruelling reality of the city's public space prevents her from moving around freely. Even as another World Disability Day goes by, the city's approach towards empowering and facilitating the differently-abled individuals is far from satisfactory.

Though officials make tall claims, NGOs and welfare organisations for the disabled paint a different picture. "Although the approach towards the differently-abled have undergone a change, the accessibility of public places is still to be addressed. The unsystematic height of footpaths in the city is a major barrier for wheel-chair users. There are no slopes or ramps included in such facilities.

Even though there is ample awareness about the issue, execution of most projects are happening at a snail pace," said Elizabeth Philip of Raksha Society, an organisation working for the empowerment of differently-abled individuals.

"However, there has been a lot of improvement. The condition of public parks is friendly for the differently-abled. Similarly, the Government Law College in Kochi boasts of a differently-abled friendly toilet. We are hopeful of a collective change in the near future," she added.

Meanwhile, the Kochi Corporation officials are citing practical difficulties in executing the projects in full strength. "Improving the quality of public toilets and making them differently-abled friendly is our major priority.

We have made it compulsory to add facilities like ramps in all new projects implemented under the Kochi Corporation. However, space issues in existing buildings are a constraint to build ramps, lifts and other facilities for them," said Minimol V K, chairperson, Health Standing Committee, Kochi Corporation.

As per the new tourism policy enacted by the state government, many initiatives have been announced to improve the condition. "We are on a mission to make the tourism spots differently-abled friendly. Fort Kochi, Marine Drive Boat Jetty, Cherai and Munambam beaches boast of wheelchair-friendly ramps, footpaths with tactile tiles for the blind, braille signages, handrails and wheelchairs. They have been implemented as part of the first phase of the project. Construction of differently-abled friendly toilets has also been completed at every spot except Cherai beach. We are expecting the official inauguration within a month," said K P Nandakumar, joint director, Kerala Tourism.



Ernakulam Junction Station, which witnesses huge patronage, is the first fully-disabled friendly railway station in the country. "We have made the administrative and passenger-facilitation buildings including AC lounge accessible to wheelchair-bound persons. We have also implemented a call centre system where the differently-abled can park their vehicles inside the station premises. Electronic cart, lifts and portable ramps to enter train compartments are also available," said Harikrishanan, Area Manager, Southern Railway, Ernakulam.

InternationalDisabilityDay 2018 focuses on empowering persons with disabilities and ensuring inclusiveness & equality. Kerala has made great progress on these issues. It became the 1st State to institute 4% reservation in jobs & at educational institutions.

Aster Medcity, which has many firsts to its credit, has also ensured the hospital is differently-abled friendly. It has 12 differently-abled employees spread across various departments like IT, Finance, Purchase & House Keeping. All the concerns of these employees have been taken into consideration for performing to the best of their potential, authorities said.