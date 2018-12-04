Home Cities Kochi

When the songbird sang in 'sa re ga ma'

K  Omanakutty aka Omanakutty teacher was awarded the honour for her overall contribution to the concert platform.

Published: 04th December 2018 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

K Omanakutty B P Deepu

By Steena Das
Express News Service

KOCHI: K  Omanakutty aka Omanakutty teacher, who dedicated her entire life for music, bagged this year’s ‘Sangita Kala Acharya’ award of the Madras Music Academy. She was awarded the honour for her overall contribution to the concert platform. The award will be presented to her on January 1 at the Madras Music Academy. 

Talking about her love for music, she says, “I was brought up in a family where music gained topmost priority in our conversations, so it was natural for music to be my life.” Omanakutty finished her degree and post graduation in music from the Kerala University with first rank and completed her PhD on ‘Origin and the Evolution of Kathakali Music’ from the same university.

The plethora of laurels she received are witness to her love for music. She has played a major role in introducing popular singers to the music industry including K S Chithra, B Arundhathi, K S Harishankar, Ranjini Varma, Manjari, K S Resmi and K R Shyama. She is the founder chairman and secretary of Thiruvananthapuram-based Sangeeta Bharati. The institute has more than 250 students trained in various platforms, namely,  light music, classical music, violin and veena.  “A lot of students ask if they can learn music at an affordable fee."

The singer makes it a point to research before taking classes, “Music has two values - entertainment and scientific. Music therapy comes under the scientific value and I love the therapeutical effect it provides,” she says.Omanakutty is also active with various government projects. “The current project I’m working on popularises classical music and the music composers in Kerala,” she says. 

Sangeeta Bharati and Bharath Bhavan organised ‘Gana Kairali’ in Thiruvananthapuram last week The second part will be held on December 9 at Thycaud. The veteran musician has a piece of advice for music aspirants: “Do not learn music for fashion; learn it only if you have passion or else it is a waste of money and energy.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K  Omanakutty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp