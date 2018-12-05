Kochi: Missing woman’s body found in backwaters

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The body of a woman who went missing last month was recovered from the backwaters near Vallarpadam Container Transshipment Terminal on Monday.The deceased is Geemol, 26, of Thiruvaniyoor near Puthencruz.

According to the police officers of Mulavukad station, she was missing from November 24. She had reportedly left for her home from her husband’s place at Piravom. The police had registered a case of man missing on November 24 after the victim’s father lodged a petition.

On November 27, it was transferred to Puthencruz Police within the limits of which her home was located. The Puthencruz Police were probing the case when her body was recovered.