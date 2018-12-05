Home Cities Kochi

Piped natural gas project: Show cause notice issued to Adani for delay

According to the Kalamassery Municipality authorities, the IOAGPL had only secured permission to dig up the roads in wards 10, 12, 13, 14 and 20.

Published: 05th December 2018 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of a road being dug up for the piped natural gas project at Kalamassery (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ongoing piped natural gas project at Kalamassery Municipality is in the eye of a storm with the civic body on Tuesday deciding to issue a show cause notice to the Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd (IOAGPL) for the delay in the project. The decision came after both the ruling and Opposition parties raised objections against the company’s failure to complete the project in the five divisions.

According to the Kalamassery Municipality authorities, the IOAGPL had only secured permission to dig up the roads in wards 10, 12, 13, 14 and 20. According to T S Aboobakar, vice president and acting chairperson of Kalamassery Municipality, the project was inaugurated nearly three years ago and the company failed to complete the project on time as promised.   

“The council will only give permission if they complete the existing work. We will not give road trenching permission till they complete the work in the five wards in Kalamassery Municipality. Besides, the company should deposit the PWD rate with the Municipality. We are not ready to accept the 10 per cent bank guarantee for giving the permission to carry out the project. So, we decided to send a show cause notice to the company seeking an explanation in this illegal road cutting,” said Aboobakar.

The project, which was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in February 2016, envisages gas supply to domestic, commercial, industrial and transportation sectors in the Ernakulam geographical area covering 3,504 sq km. IOAGPL will be investing about `435 crore in the project over a period of five years to set up the pipeline network across the district. The company has already provided piped gas connection to 1,000 homes in Kalamassery. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalamassery Municipality piped natural gas project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp