‘Implement upgrading of posts in Revenue Department’ 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Revenue Department Staff Association (KRDSA) organised a dharna in front of Ernakulam District Collectorate on Wednesday.

The office-bearers of KRDSA asked the authorities concerned to implement the upgrading of various posts in the Revenue Department. They said the 50 per cent of the existing Village Field Assistant (VFA) posts should be upgraded to Village Assistants. The meeting observed that the recommendations in connection with the upgrading of village officers posts to Deputy Tahsildars are yet to be implemented.

“The government should try to resolve the existing issues in connection with the upgrading of posts,” said KRDSA state vice-president B Ashok after inaugurating the dharna.