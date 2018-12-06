Home Cities Kochi

May 2019 deadline for Vyttila flyover in Kochi

The PWD will speed up the construction activities of Vyttila flyover so as to complete the project by next May.

The Vyttila flyover construction site  A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The PWD will speed up the construction activities of Vyttila flyover so as to complete the project by next May. It was during the visit of PWD secretary Kamala Vardhana Rao at Vyttila construction site the other day that the PWD officials informed him about the deadline.  According to the officials, about 41 per cent of the work is already complete. The secretary also evaluated that the Metro Work through the central span of the flyover has affected the progress of the project. 

Hence, he instructed the officers to complete the remaining works and carry out the work at the centre span later.  A meeting will also be convened by the PWD with the KSEB,  KWA and Metro Rail officials to discuss the construction of the central span and Metro Rail. 

It will also discussions with KWA issues related to utility shifting. The charges for shifting the existing electric posts and pipelines are included in the project cost. The total estimate for utility shifting is Rs 3 crore. The total cost of the flyover work, including the approach roads, is estimated at Rs 78.36 crore.  
Sree Dhanya constructions is the contractor of the project.

The flyover will begin from the Old Railway Overbridge at Vyttila and will go in a unilateral direction through the NH and will land near the Shiva Temple, at a total length of  702.41 metres. A total of 12 spans will be there with the centre span which will have a length of 40 metres. The Metro Rail tracks will go at an overhead height of six metres above the new flyover. The work was launched on December 11, 2017.

Kundannoor flyover

The officers concerned said the Kundannoor flyover will be completed in March 2020. As per the assessment, 30 per cent of the work at Kundannoor is completed and the rest of the project will be completed in a timebound manner. The work of Kundannoor flyover was launched on March 26, 2018. The flyover will have a total length of  700 metres with twin bridges at a collective width of 24.1 metres to facilitate three-lane traffic. There will be a total of 14 spans on both sides. The estimated cost for construction is Rs 80 crore.

