Tinu Yohannan’s football club FC Kochi to prove its mettle

KOCHI: When it came to sports, Kochi has always had enough infrastructure facilities. Naturally, it was an irony that no professional football clubs really thrived here.

Well, not anymore. Enthused by the newfound vigour of football across the state, cricketer Tinu Yohannan is coming up with a football club, FC Kochi, which will make its formal debut through Kerala Premier League (KPL) Football.

Tinu Yohannan

For Tinu, it is all about giving back to sports and creating a platform for future stars. "My life has always been about sports, be it long jump, which my father excelled in, or cricket. FC Kochi will script a new chapter in football here. We are aiming to develop homegrown players and take them to next level," said Tinu.

Though excited about participating in KPL, the club is aware of the fate of the likes of Eagles FC which sank into oblivion for various reasons.

"We have a long-term vision. The club is aiming to create a sustainable eco-system for the game. Though it may take time to create an identity and expand our fan base, it will gradually happen. Discussions are going on with many sponsors and we are hopeful," he said.

The club's preparations for KPL are in full swing and the team will take on Kerala Blasters FC reserve side at Maharaja's College Ground on December 16. The club has recruited several players and already played a few practice matches. Former Kerala Blasters player Ajith Sivan, Santosh Trophy players Bibin Ajayan and Rafeek are raring to scorch the field.

Ouattara Sie, Kone Rooney Yusuf (Ivory Coast), Blamo Adolphus Mutu and Sayon (Liberia) will join the squad as foreign players. Former India International Soly Xavier will be the head coach. Amjad Basheer and Sanal Kumar will don the roles of assistant coach and goalkeeping coach, respectively.

"The average age of our team is 23. Apart from these players, we have selected two players from Mizoram. Ouattara Sie will captain the side. In addition, we will sign Lawndile Mzizi from South Africa in the January transfer window," said Joji Mathew Daniel, CEO and co-founder of FC Kochi.

Aiming for 2nd Division I-League

The upcoming year will be a happening one for FC Kochi. With the experience in KPL, the young squad will try their luck in 2nd Division I-League next year. In addition, the club will open four academies across Ernakulam in Aluva, Paravur, Kolanchery and Piravom.

"Apart from joining 2nd division league, we'll come up with age group teams in girls and boys categories next year. A transgender team is also in the pipeline.

We are planning to convene a coaching symposium attended by a foreign coach to select coaches to our academies. By next April, we are hopeful of materialising these plans," added Joji.