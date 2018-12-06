Six held in Kochi over murder on Kuzhippilly beach

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Munambom police have arrested six persons in the case related to the death of a Tamil Nadu youth and wounding of three others following a drunken brawl at Kuzhippilly beach in Vypin on Tuesday night. Gajendra Kumar, 35, hailing from Trichy died after sustaining stab injuries on the stomach.

According to the police officers, Subin, 24, of Kuzhippilly, Shyam Sri, 25, of North Paravur, Ashkar, 24, of Edavanakkad, Najmal, 25, of Edavanakkad, Vishnu, 25, of Kuzhippilly, and Adarsh, 21, of Kuzhippilly were the arrested. Sarun, 25, of Kuzhippilly is yet to be arrested in the case.

Officers added Subin stabbed the youth. Vineeth Nair, 28, Divine, 33, and Sabu S Das who sustained stab injuries are undergoing treatment in a city hospital. Divine underwent a surgery.



Gajendra Kumar was part of an 11-member team, including the managing director and ten staff members of a company supplying food at Kochi airport, visiting beaches in Cherai and Kuzhipilly on Tuesday. He succumbed to injuries at a city hospital where he was rushed to at 1.15 am.

The group arrived at Cherai beach around 5.30 pm and were engaged in playing volleyball till around 8 pm. Thereafter, they moved to Kuzhuppilly beach where they started playing football under the high mast light. A couple of residents protested as the game progressed late into the night. A heated exchange erupted followed by a minor scuffle. Since the visitors were more than the local residents in numbers, the latter left the scene. However, they returned after gathering more people and attacked the visitors around 10.30 pm. Both the groups were in an inebriated state, except one person, said an officer.

The scuffle lasted around 15 minutes during which Gajendra was stabbed and three others sustained injuries. They were initially rushed to a local hospital before being taken to a hospital in the city.

Top police officers, including DCP J Himendranath who holds the additional charge of Rural Police Chief, and forensic experts and the dog squad examined the spot. A special investigation team headed North Paravur CI Anil Kumar has been constituted to conduct a detailed probe, said, officers.