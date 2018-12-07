Home Cities Kochi

Foreign cigarette seizure: Erattupetta native to be grilled 

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old businessman has approached the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail.

Published: 07th December 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) is planning to interrogate V J Sahal, an Erattupetta native, as part of the probe into the seizure of foreign cigarettes worth `4.5 crore from Chennai a few months ago. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old businessman has approached the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail.

The DRI had a few months ago recovered more than 30 lakh sticks of cigarettes from Indonesia - imported through a port in Chennai - from a container freight station. The cigarettes did not bear the statutory health and pictorial warning mandatory under the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules. Four persons were arrested by the DRI in connection with the seizure. 
However, they suspect a bigger racket, which smuggles foreign cigarettes through various ports in India, to be behind the incident.

“The investigation carried out by the DRI Chennai unit revealed the involvement of the Erattupetta native. We had conducted a search at his house. Two weeks ago, a notice was served on him for appearing before us for interrogation. But he did not turn up,” a DRI officer said.

The DRI unit in Kochi has also launched a probe to check whether the racket is behind the supply of foreign cigarettes in Kerala as well, without complying with the rules. 

Meanwhile, in the anticipatory bail petition filed before the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court Sahal said he was not involved in any illegal business. According to the plea, Sahal doesn’t possess any import-export licence.The court will hear the petition in the coming days.

Foreign cigarette smuggling is becoming rampant across India as DRI alone has made 11 seizures in the past six months. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp