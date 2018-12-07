Home Cities Kochi

Museum in Kochi to showcase Kerala Jews’ heritage

As a part of the 450th anniversary celebrations of the Paradesi Synagogue, the Cochin Synagogue Trust held a dedication ceremony of a museum  which is to come up at the temple.  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As a part of the 450th anniversary celebrations of the Paradesi Synagogue, the Cochin Synagogue Trust held a dedication ceremony of a museum which is to come up at the temple.  The museum is being set up to showcase the heritage of  Jews who live in Kerala, with the memorabilia of the Paradesi Jews holding a prominent place, said David Hallegua.

“Artefacts are being collected from across the world. Until now, we have collected more than 150 items. However, the plans for the museum are in the initial stages and we hope to set it up in a year or so,” he said. According to David, the oldest item that will be showcased at the museum is the copper plates which had been gifted by Bhaskara Rama Varma to Joseph Rabban in the 10th century.

“But that depends on the security arrangements. If we are provided with adequate security we will display the plates. Otherwise we won’t,” he said. This museum will be a monument that will help our future generations learn about the lives of their forefathers, he said. Besides, setting up the museum, the trust is planning a slew of programmes which will be held in the immediate future.

“The inauguration of the museum will be another big reunion for all of us and we hope it will turn out pretty much like this,” he said.

