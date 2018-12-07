Home Cities Kochi

Kerala Parliamentary panel promises to help flood-hit weavers

The Committee will also hold discussions with various Departments concerned and will take appropriate actions in this regard.

Published: 07th December 2018 05:55 AM

Kerala floods

Kerala floods (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Parliamentary Committee members, who visited Chendamangalam in North Paravur on Thursday, said they will hold discussions with the Centre to bring the smiles back to the faces of flood-hit weavers here.

The Committee lead by M Veerappa Moily also evaluated the loss that Chendamangalam suffered. The members visited Karimabadam Weavers Society, Khadi Production centre at Pereppaadam, Kizhakkumpuram and Chendamangalam Panchyath Office.

Moily said the government, officials who coordinated the rescue activities, the District Collector and other officials concerned have done a commendable job to bring life back to normal at Cheranalloor. “The purpose of our visit is to know the issues of the people here and to speed up the rehabilitation procedures.

The Committee will also hold discussions with various Departments concerned and will take appropriate actions in this regard. The livelihood of the people is affected. hence plans should be devised to bring their life to normalcy. Further discussions need to be carried out with the State and Centre Governments. Our aim is to bring back the smiles on the faces of residents of Chendamangalam,” said Moily.

Earlier, K V Thomas MP met the Parliament Committee members at a meeting held at Grand Hyatt in Bolghatty Palace. The MP asked the chairman of the Committee to consider the genuine demands of the residents of the flood-affected areas.

