Kochi Metro adopts green way to distribute food to staff

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of its green initiatives, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has come up with a novel idea to deliver food to its staff in a green way. With the increasing popularity of online food delivery apps, the city has seen a surge in plastic waste because food from hotels is usually delivered in plastic carriers.

Considering the gravity of the situation, KMRL came up with the initiative of delivering food to its staff in steel tiffin carriers. The agency has tied up with Kudumbasree’s Choornikkara unit for preparing breakfast, lunch and dinner for KMRL staff.

The staff can place the order with the caterers and food will be delivered to them at the workplace, including Metro stations, Muttom yard or KMRL headquarters. The price for meals is Rs 40. According to KMRL officials, a 10-member Kudumbasree team will cater to the request of KMRL team for tiffin. The food can be ordered by the staff over the phone. The KMRL authorities also requested the employees who are bringing food from home to use steel tiffin boxes.

Those employees who are desirous of having food from other vendors were asked to demand food supplied in steel carriers. The steel carriers can be collected from the store depot in the name of the employee on a returnable basis.