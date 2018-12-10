An e-revolution on Kochi roads

Home Cities Kochi

Battery swapping infrastructure will be as per the standards for battery swapping to be formulated under the policy

KOCHI:  The government is all set to begin its pilot project on electric mobility in the city. Once the Assembly passes the Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) Bill, the city will be adopted as an e-mobility zone so as to familiarise the public on the e-mobility aspects and usage and to set up initial demonstration hubs. 

The project will be carried out in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode too. "The policy will play a major role in reducing the number of vehicles with the introduction of electric buses and e-autorickshaws. With this, the government aims to provide comfortable public transport, apart from reducing air and noise pollution. Implementation of UMTA include ensuring seamless transport facilities for commuters in a single ticket, making changes in public transport according to the requirements of commuters and also to ensure road safety," said KR Jyothilal, Transport Secretary.

State’s transition strategy will include the creation of common charging infrastructure and regulations, promoting localisation coupled with training and skill development. A technical advisory committee - Mobility State Level Task Force - has also been set up  to initiate, develop, and sustain e-mobility in the state.

The policy also includes strategic initiatives to improve acceptance of EVs. Under this, the road tax on the electric vehicles may be fully exempted for the initial three years. Charging stations for the EVs will be set up by Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL). There is also a plan to establish battery swapping stations jointly with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). 

Battery swapping infrastructure will be as per the standards for battery swapping to be formulated under the policy.KSEBL will be responsible to setup initial charging and swapping stations across vehicle segments. As many as 20 charging stations and 150 swapping stations will be established in the initial stage at Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode.

Once the availability of sufficient electric vehicles and  charging-swapping stations are in place, Kerala might take up environmentally-fragile locations to convert all four wheelers as electric vehicles, enforcing them as pollution free EV zones. The manufacturing units set up for EVs will get all the financial and regulatory benefits of manufacturing units applicable under industrial and IT policies of the state.

A fund will be created for technology acquisition for multiple manufacturers in the state.To promote support scheme for early adoption, an incentive of Rs 30,000 or 25 per cent of the vehicle cost (whichever is lower) for three-wheelers will be provided for the initial period of one year. Moreover, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode permits will be given for EV autorickshaws only. 

Charging and battery swapping stations
Potential e-mobility zones where e-bikes, e-scooters and e-autos to be launched 

l Tourist villages/spots
(Kovalam, Munnar )
l Technology hubs 
(Techno/info parks) 
l Central Business Districts (CBD) of Trivandrum, Kochi, and Kozhikode

