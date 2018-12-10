Baking for the greater good

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ringing in the Christmas cheer and in tune with the spirit of giving, pastry expert and founder of Incredible Art, an artisan cake boutique in Kochi, Rumana Jaseel, will be joining hands with Guardians of Dreams, a non-profit organisation, to conduct a charity baking workshop.

Termed Joy of Baking, proceeds from the workshop would go towards improving the lives of children in orphanages and shelter holmes in Kochi, Chennai and Bengaluru. Guardians of Dreams focuses on shelter renovation, scholarships and providing identity documents to ensure access to government schemes.

The event which will take place at Incredible Art, Kadavanthara, comprises an interactive demonstration in two batches of three with half an hour each. Each batch will contain 30 participants. Held on December 12, participants can attend the workshop in either of the two batches - from 9 am to 12.30 pm and from 1 pm to 5.30 pm. Recipes include a reindeer cake titled Rudolph the Reindeer, which is a distinct take to the usual Christmas cake, Rumana’s distinct techniques to perfect a chocolate walnut meringue and chocolate pastry cream with a silky ganache, and petit fours, a classic French patisserie with a special Christmas twist.

Those interested must register for the workshop prior. Contact 9947048576, 7025039927 for registration and further details.