K Surendran demands Crime Branch probe into the death of Ayyappa devotee 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: BJP state leader K Surendran received a warm welcome from his party workers at High Court Junction on Sunday. He was granted conditional bail by the Kerala High Court on Friday after he spent more than 20 days behind bars. While addressing the gathering, Surendran blamed the police officers for the death of Shivadasan, a 60-year-old Ayyappa devotee. “A crime branch investigation must take place in resolving the case,” he said.

“The post-mortem report of Shivadasan clearly states he suffered severe fractures and injury. The lathi blows of police officers at Nilakkal severely injured him which resulted in his death,” he added.

Speaking on the building of the ‘women’s wall’ by the state government, he said it was not backed by many organisations in the state. “Out of the 100 organisations, 40 of them have already withdrawn their support. This itself is a blow to the government,” Surendran said. The state government cannot disrupt the age-old rituals at Sabarimala and we will continue with the Namajapa protests against violations of traditions at the temple, he added. He expressed his happiness in going to jail in safeguarding the traditions at Sabarimala temple.

Along with Surendran, N K Mohandas, BJP Ernakulam district president, K Shaiju, district general secretary, N P Shankarankutty, BJP leaders and other district leaders were also present.