Home Cities Kochi

K Surendran demands Crime Branch probe into the death of Ayyappa devotee 

Speaking on the building of the ‘women’s wall’ by the state government, he said it was not backed by many organisations in the state.

Published: 10th December 2018 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers celebrate the return of party general secretary K Surendran at a function at High Court Jn in Kochi on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: BJP state leader K Surendran received a warm welcome from his party workers at High Court Junction on Sunday. He was granted conditional bail by the Kerala High Court on Friday after he spent more than 20 days behind bars. While addressing the gathering, Surendran blamed the police officers for the death of Shivadasan, a 60-year-old  Ayyappa devotee. “A crime branch investigation must take place in resolving the case,” he said.

“The post-mortem report of Shivadasan clearly states he suffered severe fractures and injury. The lathi blows of police officers at Nilakkal severely injured him which resulted in his death,” he added.

Speaking on the building of the ‘women’s wall’ by the state government, he said it was not backed by many organisations in the state. “Out of the 100 organisations, 40 of them have already withdrawn their support. This itself is a blow to the government,” Surendran said. The state government cannot disrupt the age-old rituals at Sabarimala and we will continue with the Namajapa protests against violations of traditions at the temple, he added. He expressed his happiness in going to jail in safeguarding the traditions at Sabarimala temple.

Along with Surendran, N K Mohandas, BJP Ernakulam district president, K Shaiju, district general secretary, N P Shankarankutty, BJP leaders and other district leaders were also present. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court High Court Junction  Ayyappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp