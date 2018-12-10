KMRL ‘Stakeholder and Consultation’ workshop today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will be the technical partner of the ‘Stakeholder and Consultation workshop’ to be held at Mascot Hotel, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday.

The workshop, hosted by the government of Kerala, is aimed at seeking feedback from experts and stakeholders on the recently published draft, ‘Electric Mobility Policy’, as well as on the implementation of Kerala Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA). KMRL will be supporting the government of Kerala’s e-mobility initiatives and contribute to the KMTA.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the workshop in the presence of Industries Minister E P Jayarajan, PWD Minister G Sudhakaran and Power Minister M M Mani.

There will be sessions on electric mobility as the future of transportation in Kerala, building a battery charging ecosystem and manufacturing, innovation, the transition of intermediate public transport and water transport to electric fuel and financing the implementation of EV policy.