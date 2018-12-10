Home Cities Kochi

‘Run for Life’ to build houses for flood victims

Rotary Cochin Central president Biju John said the unit intends to construct 20 houses for the people affected by the flood at Paravoor.

Published: 10th December 2018 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala floods

KeralaFloods (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of raising fund for constructing houses for the flood-affected people in Paravoor, Rotary Cochin Kerala will be organising a 5 km and 10 km runs in Kochi on December 16. Named ‘Run for Life’, the event will see participation by people from different parts of the state. 

Rotary Cochin Central president Biju John said the unit intends to construct 20 houses for the people affected by the flood at Paravoor. The entire amount collected from the event will be utilised for the house construction. The run will start at 5.30 am at Panampilly Nagar. 

The winners of the event will be given a medal and a Chekutty doll, which was rolled out for rehabilitation of weavers at Chendamangalam. The registration fee of 5 km run is Rs 350 and fee for the 10km run will be Rs 500. 

Online registration can be done on the website of Rotary Cochin Central or contact 9446044006 and 9847009066. The 350 sq ft houses will be constructed before next year. The construction house of each house costs around Rs 3. 75 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods Run for Life

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp