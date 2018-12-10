‘Run for Life’ to build houses for flood victims

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of raising fund for constructing houses for the flood-affected people in Paravoor, Rotary Cochin Kerala will be organising a 5 km and 10 km runs in Kochi on December 16. Named ‘Run for Life’, the event will see participation by people from different parts of the state.

Rotary Cochin Central president Biju John said the unit intends to construct 20 houses for the people affected by the flood at Paravoor. The entire amount collected from the event will be utilised for the house construction. The run will start at 5.30 am at Panampilly Nagar.

The winners of the event will be given a medal and a Chekutty doll, which was rolled out for rehabilitation of weavers at Chendamangalam. The registration fee of 5 km run is Rs 350 and fee for the 10km run will be Rs 500.

Online registration can be done on the website of Rotary Cochin Central or contact 9446044006 and 9847009066. The 350 sq ft houses will be constructed before next year. The construction house of each house costs around Rs 3. 75 lakh.