Home Cities Kochi

ED seeks to quash order in favour of Uthup Varghese 

The petition stated while granting bail to the accused, the special court made it clear he shall not leave Ernakulam district without court permission. 

Published: 11th December 2018 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday approached the Kerala High Court seeking to quash the Ernakulam CBI Special Court order relaxing the bail condition and permitting Uthup Varghese, an accused in the nursing recruitment scam, to visit the UAE.The ED had registered a case against Uthup Varghese for the offence under Section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. 

The petition stated while granting bail to the accused, the special court made it clear he shall not leave Ernakulam district without court permission. On November 24, the special court suspended the condition for a period of 45 days, facilitating Varghese to leave the country. Based on the order, Uthup Varghese left the country on November 26. 

According to the petitioner, the accused rushed to the UAE only to derail the probe in the case. Uthup had allegedly swindled `400 crore from nursing students and the Enforcement Directorate has been trying to find out the money. The investigation revealed `100 crore was moved out of the country through two hawala channels with his knowledge. 

The directorate informed its investigation in the UAE to identify the associates of Uthup and Al Zarafa Global UAE was at a crucial stage. Relaxing the bail conditions would allow him to interact with his associates and defeat the objective of confiscation of the amount. But the special court relaxed the bail condition without considering the objection, the plea stated.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp