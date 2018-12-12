Home Cities Kochi

National Investigation Agency to close probe in North Paravoor conversion case

The NIA has not been able to gather evidence to file charge sheet under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), said sources. 

National Investigation Agency

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to close the investigation into the the case of alleged forcible conversion of a Pathanamthitta woman, as it has not been able to prove the charges, including the involvement of any extremist organisation. The Agency, after completing the investigation, has found that the case is more related to marital dispute, and has decided not to proceed any further.     

“The NIA team conducted the probe, including the involvement of certain individuals in Bengaluru, where the alleged conversion took place. The investigation, based on the statements given by the witnesses in the case, could not be proceeded further. The investigation will be closed after obtaining sanction from the NIA headquarters,” sources said.

There are 11 accused in the case. Of this, four including Muhammed Riaz, who was accused by the woman of forcible conversion, were arrested and released on bail. The NIA had checked the locations in Bengaluru, where, according to the woman, the alleged religious classes for conversion took place. “We could not find the involvement of any extremist organisation behind it. The complainant had alleged that there were attempts to sell her as a sex slave to Islamic State (IS). But we could not get any evidence in this regard. The case is more related to marital dispute,” sources said.

NIA has sent an investigation report to its headquarter. If approved, the closure report will be filed in the coming weeks. “The final sanction has to be received from the  headquarters,” sources said.

The case was registered in 2017 at North Paravur police station, Ernakulam Rural District, against nine persons and others for criminal conspiracy and pursuing unlawful activities prejudicial to the maintenance of communal harmony, besides wrongful confinement, extortion, rape, forgery, and forceful religious conversion with the common intention of recruitment to the terrorist organization Islamic State.

The complainant alleged that the accused Muhammed Riyas had lured her, raped her, recorded her objectionable photos/videos on phone, threatened her to become disciple of Zakir Naik, forcibly converted her to Islam, married her through deceit by forging documents, created fake passport, illegally confined and threatened her in Kerala before taking her to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in 2017 August, for joining the IS. The probe was taken over by the NIA in 2018 January.

