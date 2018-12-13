Home Cities Kochi

CM promises prompt preventive steps avoid closure of Cochin International Airport

A regulator-cum-bridge will be constructed at the upstream area of Chengal stream to control the flow of water, the Chief Minister said.

Published: 13th December 2018 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Traditional artforms displayed at the newly renovated terminal at Kochi Airport| Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Assuring that steps will be taken to avoid closure of Cochin International Airport (CIAL) due to flood that occurred four months ago, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a project will be implemented on the basis of the recommendations made by experts from the Netherlands to avoid waterlogging at the airport.

The Kerala Water Authority, along with Kitco, has conducted a study on the factors that led to the flood situation which caused the shut down of the airport for a week, he said while inaugurating the renovated domestic terminal at CIAL on Wednesday.

Based on the study report, a diversion canal will be constructed on the north side of the runway which will be connected to Nayathura and Manjali streams. The Chengal diversion canal will be widened to ensure effective drainage of water from the airport premises. 

Two bridges will be constructed over the canal connecting A P Varkey Road and Chethikode Road. A regulator-cum-bridge will be constructed at the upstream area of Chengal stream to control the flow of water, the Chief Minister said.

Cochin International Airport Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala floods

