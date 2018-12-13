Fourth edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale gets underway

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fourth edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale got underway here on Wednesday, opening doors to a unique assemblage of contemporary art from across the globe.



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the 108-day event that exhibits works of 94 artists in 10 venues of this heritage city.



"After the next edition of the Biennale, there will be a Design Biennale in Kochi,” the chief minister said.



Curated by artist Anita Dube, the Biennale is the first anywhere in the world to have women totalling more than half of the participating artists. Based on the curatorial theme of ‘Possibilities for a Non-Alienated Life’, it seeks to explore newer access to art practices amid seminars, workshops, lectures, cinema and

performances before its conclusion on March 29, 2019.

“The government has been spearheading the rebuilding of the state, but we have not gone back on the grant for the event,” he said, adding “Art is necessary for man to be elevated from animal status.”



Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran spoke of a symbiotic relationship between the Biennale and the number of travellers arriving in the state. "The Biennale boosts Kerala’s tourism, while the

government has been aggressively promoting the art event abroad," he said.



Bose Krishnamachari, president of Kochi Biennale Foundation, and M A Yusuff Ali, chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, also spoke on the occasion.



Curator Dube said the Biennale seeks to blend pleasure with pedagogy. Reading out her curatorial note, ‘Possibilities for a Non-Alienated Life’, she said the event is divided into two parts: One, the exhibits; and the other, the pavilion, where anyone and everyone can become a curator. “I hope you all enjoy each work on display,” she added.



“I hope these works also evoke questions in your mind.”



A 90-minute chenda melam orchestra of 180 artistes led by top drummer Peruvanam Kuttan Marar was also held at Parade Ground in Fort Kochi as part of the inauguration. The ceremony was followed by a concert by Bangalore-based Indian folk/fusion band Vasu Dixit Collective.



The event will be held across heritage venues in the twin towns of Fort Kochi and Mattanchery, as well as in downtown Ernakulam. The venues, besides Aspinwall and MAP, are Durbar Hall (Ernakulam), Pepper House, Cabral Yard (site of the Biennale pavilion), David Hall, Kashi Art Café, Kashi Town House, Anand Warehouse and TKM Warehouse.