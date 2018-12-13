Kerala HC books case against Travancore Devaswom Board for torture of elephant

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The pathetic treatment of Sasthamkotta Sree Dharmasastha temple elephant Neelakandan invited suo motu proceedings against the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) from a Kerala High Court division bench, comprising Justice P R Ramachandra Menon and Justice Devan Ramachandran, on Wednesday.

The court initiated proceedings based on an online report. Serious injuries had been inflicted on the rear legs and the front left leg of the elephant.

A chain was tied over the wound which appeared to be quite bad.

It is alleged no proper remedial measures were taken by the devaswom to provide treatment or rest to the animal, the court noted.

The case in which the state will be represented by the Forest Department and the TDB will be considered on Thursday.

Heritage Animal Task Force secretary V K Venkatachalam said the animal was donated to the temple when it was just three years old. It was brought from the Northeast two decades back.

Elephant calves must be given mother’s milk till it is six for the proper development of its intestine and bones.

Due to malnutrition, Neelakandan has also developed a pulmonary disease. As the bones are not strong the elephant is not able to stand up, he said.