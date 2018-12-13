‘I expect more films that celebrate inclusiveness’

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: National award-winning editor and screenwriter Apurva Asrani, known for his films ‘Satya’ and ‘Aligarh’ was recently in Thiruvananthapuram to attend the Kazhcha Indie Film Festival. He speaks to Express about his film collaborations, LGBTQ rights and the state of independent films in the country.

After the historic Section 377 judgement, do you think there will a change in the narrative used in mainstream cinema when it comes to portraying the LGBTQ community?

The change in the narrative began a few years ago, and it has contributed largely to the recent judgement of Section 377. In the last two to three years itself we saw sensitive portrayals of LGBTQ characters by mainstream actors. Now with the decriminalisation, I expect portrayals that don’t just focus on the problems of the community, but also on LGBTQ celebrations.

Tell us about your collaboration with Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao?

Hansal has been a great influence on my craft and on my growth as an artist. For the most part, he has treated me like an equal collaborator, giving me the freedom to craft his films. His style has evolved from our early collaborations in Chhal and Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar, to a more stark, no frills approach to filmmaking. With Shahid, his films began reflecting a sense of empathy and even his subsequent stories are mined from real life.

It is no secret that Rajkummar is a treat to watch on screen, but I will add that he is a bigger treat to edit. No matter how many takes he does, he brings some new magic to each of them--while still maintaining the essence of his character. So whenever I edit his scenes, I am spoilt for choice. I feel like I bear great responsibility; to present the best take and the best moment to his dedicated audience.

How did the transition from an editor to a screenplay writer happen? Did being an editor help you in your writing (screenplay) process?

I worked with several directors who allowed me to interpret their material. Whether it was Ram Gopal Varma, Kalpana Lajmi, Nagesh Kukunoor or Hansal Mehta, they stayed out of the edit rooms during my first cuts and then watched with excitement when I added to the narrative. Even on Satya, my first film, Varma allowed me to redesign the opening of the film. That’s where I first wrote dummy lines in a sequence that I believed would give context to our story. So the transition from editor to screenwriter didn’t happen overnight. For me editing was always a form of screenwriting.

What do you think about the reception of independent films in India? Your thoughts on the current status of independent cinema in our country.

Compared to when I started out, the independent scene in India is really thriving today. It all began with the advent of the multiplex in the early 2000’s. With so many more screens all across the country, we could start catering to different sections of society. We also had offbeat films increase in number. I owe my career to independent cinema too. With the rise of digital exhibition, I see another surge in the diversity of stories being told. More platforms have opened up, and newer ideas are being experimented upon. Without theatrical, publicity and print/DCP costs, the films are cheaper to make and the risks fewer.

You have also been vocal about instant film reviews on digital media spoiling the film viewing experience of the viewers. Your thoughts on it.

Each film takes years of thinking up, producing and editing. It takes a lot of hardwork to add layers to the initial idea. To fully feel the film, the viewer needs to sleep over it and process it. My issue isn’t with critics. My problem is with a system that forces the critic to write his/her review the minute he/she steps out of the theatre. Some are forced to start mentally writing their reviews while watching the film.

Your thoughts about Kazhcha film festival, with its theme as ‘inclusion’.

After the landmark 377 judgement that created history in India by awarding dignity to homosexuals, I expected most festivals to be themed around ‘inclusion’. Sadly, no one did. When I heard Sanal’s theme, and saw Kazhcha’s impressive line-up that included so many LGBTQ themed films, I was elated. The icing on the cake was that he wanted me to inaugurate the festival. Sanal made a fantastic film called ‘S Durga’ and ever since I saw it I became a fan. The film ran into rough weather because of its title but Sanal fought to get it screened. To be a part of a venture like this, where the focus is passion for cinema, and nothing else, is very exciting.

What are the new projects you are working on?

I’m writing a musical drama that is a celebration of the ‘other’. I have co-edited a drama-comedy series soon to be on Amazon. I am about to direct my first film.