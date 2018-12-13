It is not about belief, it is all about wealth, says Fr Kallapara

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Repeatedly quoting the guidelines of the 1934 constitution of the Malankara Church, which were subjected to revision by themselves, cannot win them age-old churches that belong to the Jacobite faction, said Fr Varghese Kallapara, convenor, Quest For Peace Secular International Samithy.

The eagerness shown by the Orthodox faction in taking over the age-old churches eyeing the wealth is evident. “A serious law and order situation will arise in Kerala if the Orthodox faction tries to take over wealthy churches, including Piravom Church or Valiyapally, St Mary’s Church, Manarcad, and Mar

Thoma Cheriyapalli in Kothamangalam, which rightfully belong to the Jacobites,” said Fr Kallapara.

The only lapse on the part of the Jacobite faction was that it could not prove the ownership and history of its churches. However, the government is well aware of the history of the case, and, therefore, cannot go by the decision of the SC, without hurting the sentiments of the faithful. “A detailed report has been submitted by the Advocate General in the High Court. It is our proof of the rightful ownership of those churches,” he said.

In the prevailing circumstances, Quest for Peace Samithy will hold a referendum and survey among the people of Orthodox and Jacobite Churches and the faithful from other communities to elicit their opinion to bring in eternal peace in Orthodox-Jacobite churches and have an amicable settlement between the two factions. Cooperation and help will be solicited from the government, officers and other churches in this regard.

Catholic Church-Jacobite Syrian Orthodox theological committee meeting held at Manganam Spirituality Centre on Wednesday decided to hold discussions within the factions to resolve the disputes. A common directive has been formed regarding the issues of marriages within the Church. The meeting gave prominence to discussions and dialogues in the Church, said Kuriakose Mar Theophilose, media in-charge of the Jacobite faction.