Japanese delegation visits Kochi Naval Base

 The delegation held discussions with Rear Admiral K Swaminathan on meteorology and oceanography.

Published: 13th December 2018 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Japan Maritime Defense Force (JMSDF) delegation interacting with naval officers at Kochi Naval Base on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A three-member delegation from the Japan Maritime Defense Force (JMSDF), headed by the chief of Meteorology and Oceanography Section, Commander Takumi Matsuo, and accompanied by Resident Defence Attaché (JMSDF) Captain Takio Eda visited Kochi Naval Base and held discussions with Southern Naval Command Chief Staff Officer (Training) Rear Admiral K Swaminathan on Wednesday.

The visit of the delegation was to discuss avenues for mutual cooperation in the field of Indian Naval Meteorology and Oceanography (IN METOC) and consolidate the existing strong bilateral naval relations between the two countries.

The delegation which arrived on Tuesday, visited the Indian Naval Meteorological and Analysis Center, School of Naval Oceanology and Meteorology and INS Garuda, the Naval Air Station. Naval Oceanology and Meteorology Commodore M K Singh of the Naval Headquarters, New Delhi, was present.  The delegation held discussions with Rear Admiral K Swaminathan on meteorology and oceanography.

