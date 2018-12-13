Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro Phase II to be delayed 

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assiduously clarified that the state government will take up the second phase only after getting necessary clearance from the Centre.

Published: 13th December 2018 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: People are looking forward to the much-touted Kochi Metro's phase II connecting Kaloor with Kakkanad after the state government submitted a detailed project report for the same before the Centre. But, getting approval will not be a cakewalk as the Centre has said further consultations are required before giving approval.

"Metro projects are highly cost intensive and requires extensive consultations with stakeholders. The decision depends on the feasibility of the project and the availability of resources. Hence, no time limit can be specified for the sanction of the project," said Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri when K V Thomas MP raised a query about the status of the second phase in the Parliament this month.

Puri also confirmed the receipt of the proposal from state government with an estimated cost of Rs. 2,310 crore to  complete 11.2 km-long stretches.   

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assiduously clarified that the state government will take up the second phase only after getting necessary clearance from the Centre.  Meanwhile, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is expediting the remaining work on Phase I from Maharaja's College to Pettah and then to Tripunithura on schedule. "We are working on completing the ongoing phases," said a KMRL official.

362 people will have to surrender land

Around six houses will be removed in Alinchuvadu and Padamugal areas. In addition, 254 shops will be removed completely and 46 shops will be destroyed partially.

Land Acquisition

On the other hand, the district administration has completed the process for issuing notification for land acquisition. The study report submitted to the state government includes the consequences of the project and recommendations to alleviate woes. The land will be acquired from 362 owners. Around six houses will be removed in Alinchuvadu and Padamugal areas. In addition, 254 shops will be removed completely and 46 shops will be destroyed partially.

The project is spread across Edappally, Vazhakkala, Poonithura and Kakkanad revenue villages.  However, preparatory works do not need the approval of the Centre.  The social impact assessment study of the project was taken up by Kerala Voluntary Health Service. The land survey was jointly conducted by the Revenue Department and KMRL officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp