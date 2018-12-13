Kochi Metro Phase II to be delayed 

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: People are looking forward to the much-touted Kochi Metro's phase II connecting Kaloor with Kakkanad after the state government submitted a detailed project report for the same before the Centre. But, getting approval will not be a cakewalk as the Centre has said further consultations are required before giving approval.

"Metro projects are highly cost intensive and requires extensive consultations with stakeholders. The decision depends on the feasibility of the project and the availability of resources. Hence, no time limit can be specified for the sanction of the project," said Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri when K V Thomas MP raised a query about the status of the second phase in the Parliament this month.

Puri also confirmed the receipt of the proposal from state government with an estimated cost of Rs. 2,310 crore to complete 11.2 km-long stretches.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assiduously clarified that the state government will take up the second phase only after getting necessary clearance from the Centre. Meanwhile, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is expediting the remaining work on Phase I from Maharaja's College to Pettah and then to Tripunithura on schedule. "We are working on completing the ongoing phases," said a KMRL official.

362 people will have to surrender land

Land Acquisition

On the other hand, the district administration has completed the process for issuing notification for land acquisition. The study report submitted to the state government includes the consequences of the project and recommendations to alleviate woes. The land will be acquired from 362 owners. Around six houses will be removed in Alinchuvadu and Padamugal areas. In addition, 254 shops will be removed completely and 46 shops will be destroyed partially.

The project is spread across Edappally, Vazhakkala, Poonithura and Kakkanad revenue villages. However, preparatory works do not need the approval of the Centre. The social impact assessment study of the project was taken up by Kerala Voluntary Health Service. The land survey was jointly conducted by the Revenue Department and KMRL officials.