No leachate plant at Brahmapuram

Meanwhile, a team from the southern bench of National Green Tribunal will visit the Brahmapuram plant on December 19 to assess the measures taken by the civic body to comply with its directions.

Published: 13th December 2018 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Health standing committee chairperson V K Minimol on Wednesday said a team of environmental engineers who recently visited Brahmapuram said the proposed leachate plant is insufficient due to the amount of chemical in the leachate. 

“Based on the recommendations, the Corporation has to revise the proposal and include it in the next fiscal. The Corporation had allocated Rs 1. 27 crore to set up the plant this year and the tender process was initiated. Now, this amount will not be sufficient to realise the leachate plant,” she added. 

