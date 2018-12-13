Home Cities Kochi

Women of Kurumassery set to revive agriculture sector

A group of women from Kurumassery is all geared up to revive the agricultural sector, which suffered a setback due to the floods.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A group of women from Kurumassery is all geared up to revive the agricultural sector, which suffered a setback due to the floods. Determined not to let their inexperience get in the way, the women are gearing up to do everything from climbing coconut trees and harvesting paddy to driving tractors.
As part of the Mahila Kisan Shaktikaran Pariyojana (MKSP) launched by the Central Government, training programmes for around 20 women have started. The project is being launched in Kunnukkara and Parakadavu in Ernakulam which suffered huge agriculture loss in the recent floods. 

The initiative is aimed to boost the sector and will also help the unemployed women generate an income.
Initially, training in machinery handling, including those required for coconut tree climbing and harvesting, will be given. They will also be trained to drive tractors. 

Groups of 10 women will be formed for practising the activities on the field. About 60 per cent of the income will be given as remuneration for those taking part in the sessions.

'Punyam'- a collective of Malayali women in America, has contributed funds for vegetable cultivation in the flood-hit panchayats in Kerala. In order to implement the MKSP, around  Rs one crore has been contributed by local self-government and state government jointly.

The training  is given by Palakkad-based agricultural organisation Women's West Federation Labour Bank, in Kurumassery. Team leader Usha Baburaj said the training programme was welcomed by the people. "We expected 15, but 20 turned up willingly. All who participate in the programme have expressed willingness to work in the fields. Our focus is not only flood-hit areas, but even barren lands to make them cultivable," said Usha.

Even the residents of Kurumassery have welcomed the decision. To clear the issues regarding the shortage of water in Parakadavu, Parakadavu Service Cooperation Bank has offered all help required, said M K Prakashan, president. This training will also benefit women to cultivate at their home.

