An anti-climax to the hartal

In an unexpected turn of events, the dawn-to-dusk hartal invoked by the BJP did not go the intended way.

Fans thronging a threatre in the city where Odiyan is being screened  A Sanesh

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI:  In an unexpected turn of events, the dawn-to-dusk hartal invoked by the BJP did not go the intended way. For, the Mohanlal-Manju Warrier starrer 'Odiyan', the most awaited film of the year, ruled the streets and set cash registers ringing, bringing the disheartened state back to its feet.A hartal is synonymous with disruption; to locals, tourists, and to movies awaiting release. Although initial apprehensions, the directorial debut of V A Shrikumar Menon saw a massive turnout.

"Shows for fans took place at the fixed time. Unlike past days, most people have their own means of transportation. A hartal can't stop one from watching Odiyan, a movie that created enough hype for over a year," said Ajeer Rahman, Mohanlal Fans Association member.An average hartal day does not usually witness families in the theatre. 'Odiyan' has effectively broken the spell. Cine halls saw women and children turn up in large numbers. 

"The proximity of the theatre was an added boon. We walked all the way to the theatre. Also, as autorickshaws were plying since morning, my friends at faraway places reached on time," said 
Archana, a student at Kacheripadi.Mohanlal fans in the city had vehemently expressed their disapproval against the hartal by initiating a campaign, #standwithodiyan. Despite queries flooding social media pages which put public in a quandary wondering if the release would be postponed, the makers of the movie were firm in their decision to release the movie on the decided date with a show for fans that began at 4.30 am. 

"This is a seasonal month. A hartal is the last hindrance expected. Movie releases during this time of the month are planned in advance. When a movie is postponed, it affects the entire balance. It is indeed a good decision the makers decided to release the movie on the set date," a theatre official said. They were upbeat about the audience response amidst hartal. "As first shows were pre-booked, we expected a huge turnout. Considering the arrangements made by the fans associations, we haven't requested police protection either.

Though we might not see a mad rush, most of our shows have become houseful," said an official at Kavitha Theatre, M G Road. As per theatre reports, a total of 430 screens were to screen 'Odiyan'; single-screens and multiplex theatres included. " The hartal has affected theatres, albeit, in a positive manner. As shops were closed, the food and beverage counter sales have increased. Nevertheless, single-screens in places like Kollam saw a clash between fans and BJP workers.

Most multiplexes ran smoothly, but those affiliated to malls have to adhere to mall management," said an official associated with multiplex theatres. 
PVR Cinemas at the Lulu Mall screened shows only after 6 pm. "PVR can be opened to the public only if the mall is. The mall's closure was agreed upon; there is no guarantee that the movies could have an easy run," said N B Swaraj, media coordinator, Lulu Group.

Not all shows saw a smooth run. Second shows were disrupted in few theatres when BJP workers forced their way into the theatre during the interval, demanding the closure of the film. 
"Theatre owners were threatened to cancel shows. But the public demanded screenings. So, we went with the latter. However, the shows were interrupted during the interval. Now we have to replay the shows tomorrow, which can lead to funding issues," said a Mohanlal Fans Association member.

