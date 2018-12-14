Home Cities Kochi

Climbing sand dunes

The endless stretch of sand and loneliness are the only companions of nearly all Malayalees who arrive in the West Asian countries in search of livelihood.

Published: 14th December 2018 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The endless stretch of sand and loneliness are the only companions of nearly all Malayalees who arrive in the West Asian countries in search of livelihood. In order to break the monotony of the harsh living conditions, many turn to or seek solace in literature with the end result being the emergence of writers. However, not all get lucky enough to find a publisher. The budding writers in the Gulf region have found a saviour in Sangeetha Justin, who is the only woman publisher in the state.

Sangeetha Justin 
Albin Mathew

“I arrived in Muscat as a nurse and like everyone else took up reading as a means to spend my past time. The one blessing that I had was to have a partner who is an avid reader. My husband never misses a chance to read. So when I resigned following the birth of my kids and wanted to do something from the comfort of my home, we decided to help writers here to get their works published,” says Sangeetha. So the couple launched an online website along with a few friends.

“We began uploading writings submitted by the Malayali diaspora. But I wanted to do something more. I wanted to publish a book and thus was born Saikatham Books. The name of my publishing house has a relation to the Gulf.

The word Saikatham means sand dunes,” she said. “Ten years have passed since I first published a book and have not looked back since. I came back home since we needed an office and a proper set up to launch a publishing house. I recruited around four women to do the DTP work, editing, proofreading and other works,” she said. 

Sangeetha has till date published over 380 books in Malayalam and English. “Even though we publish books in both languages, Malayalam books trump English in numbers. We even have been a regular at the various books fests that have been held in the state,” she said. According to her, hers was the only female-headed publishing house to put a stall at the Sharjah Book fest that was organised in November.

“The number of women in this field is very less. What makes the job a hard one is the amount of travel that one has to do,” she said. However, Sangeetha has overcome all odds and is today running a well-heeled publishing house.“Even though the publishing industry is not doing great compared to the pre-computer and internet era, everything not very gloomy. Reading is picking up and the number of those like to have a book in their hands is also increasing. This bodes well for the publishing industry,” she said.  

Sangeetha’s Kothamangalam-based publishing house has many books going into their eight edition. “We even managed to rope in Liberian writer Vamba Sherif. We published the Malayalam translation of his book ‘Land of My Fathers,” she said.Sangeetha also has written and published a children’s book. “I might take up writing provided I have time after running the publishing house,” she said. The support her husband provides is her backbone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp