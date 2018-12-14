Collector’s fiat to take steps to ease traffic 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla on Thursday directed authorities to take all necessary steps to ease frequent traffic blocks at Kundannoor junction where a flyover is being constructed. The Collector, along with officers of police, KWA, KSEB and PWD, visited Kundannoor junction.

To ease movement of vehicles coming from Tripunitura side, the Collector directed PWD to complete the slab construction work soon. Once the slab construction is completed, the width of the road will increase by at least 2 metres. Similarly, KSEB has been directed to relay electric post from the roadside. The potholes will be filled without delay.